Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 12210 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 42389 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 49270 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 30170 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 57616 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 38490 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 57615 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57135 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53420 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61638 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Sybiha discussed the news from the front, peace efforts and the needs of Ukraine with Kallas in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Sybiha met with his EU counterpart Kaja Kallas in Rome. They discussed news from the war front, peace efforts of Ukraine and the West, as well as Kyiv's urgent needs against the background of a full-scale war. Ukraine thanked the EU for its continued support.

Sybiha discussed the news from the front, peace efforts and the needs of Ukraine with Kallas in Rome

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in Rome. They discussed news from the war front, peace efforts of Ukraine and the West, as well as Kyiv's priority needs against the background of the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

I am grateful to the EU, and in particular to the High Representative, for their principled and unwavering support. Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire and is using every opportunity to achieve peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to impede peace efforts and instead intensifies terror against civilians,"

- Sybiha noted.

Details

The heads of foreign policy departments of Ukraine and the EU coordinated steps to increase pressure on Moscow, including the 18th package of EU sanctions, as well as to increase support for Ukraine, including 2 million artillery shells.

Humanitarian confidence-building measures and steps to facilitate the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children were also discussed during the meeting.

The strongest in a year, but not enough for effect: expert on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia11.06.25, 16:55 • 1792 views

I look forward to participating in the upcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council to continue our dialogue

– added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list10.06.25, 17:41 • 62796 views

Let us remind

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said that Europe sees the threat from China and Russia as "the biggest challenge to the world". 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics
Kaya Kallas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Union
China
Ukraine
