Sybiha discussed the news from the front, peace efforts and the needs of Ukraine with Kallas in Rome

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in Rome. They discussed news from the war front, peace efforts of Ukraine and the West, as well as Kyiv's priority needs against the background of the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

I am grateful to the EU, and in particular to the High Representative, for their principled and unwavering support. Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire and is using every opportunity to achieve peace. Unfortunately, Russia continues to impede peace efforts and instead intensifies terror against civilians," - Sybiha noted.

The heads of foreign policy departments of Ukraine and the EU coordinated steps to increase pressure on Moscow, including the 18th package of EU sanctions, as well as to increase support for Ukraine, including 2 million artillery shells.

Humanitarian confidence-building measures and steps to facilitate the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children were also discussed during the meeting.

I look forward to participating in the upcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council to continue our dialogue – added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said that Europe sees the threat from China and Russia as "the biggest challenge to the world".