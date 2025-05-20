Sybiha called for further pressure on Russia and offered Hungary to resume consultations - MFA

In Brussels, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, personally participated in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. He thanked European partners for their support of Ukraine, in particular the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, and called for increased pressure on the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to MFA.

At this critical moment, Europe needs urgent and full diplomatic mobilization to achieve a regime of silence and an unconditional, unconditional truce, which will be the first fundamental step towards establishing a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine. - Sybiha emphasized.

In particular, Sybiha stressed the need to increase further pressure on Russia until the Kremlin agrees to the US proposal for a ceasefire. He reminded that the ceasefire has already been approved by Ukraine, and the allies discussed in detail additional steps to achieve this goal.

Europe has to show leadership again. The more steps you can take now to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, the better - the minister said.

Minister Sybiha also expressed his gratitude to European partners for the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor state. He called for further sanctions, including a price cap on Russian oil, a complete restriction on the use of Russian energy in Europe, full sectoral sanctions against all Russian banks and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. He also called for stricter secondary sanctions.

Ukraine plans to appoint an ambassador to Algeria in the near future - Sybiha

The marginal price of Russian oil should be 30 US dollars. Now we are at the stage where, with joint efforts, we can inflict a devastating blow on the Russian economy, forcing it to peace. - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

"Homework" for Ukraine

During the meeting, Sybiha reminded that Ukraine had completed its "homework" and completed the necessary procedures for opening three negotiation clusters on the way to our country's accession to the EU. The Minister stressed that they should be opened as soon as possible to speed up accession negotiations.

Also during the meeting, Andriy Sybiha directly addressed his Hungarian colleagues with a clear proposal to resume bilateral consultations to resolve all issues that create problems between the two states.

Also, the participants of the meeting paid special attention to strengthening Ukraine and its defense capabilities. Sybiha noted that in parallel with the pressure on Russia, it is necessary to increase the level of defense support for Ukraine, and also expressed deep gratitude to European allies for their assistance. He separately noted the defense initiatives of the head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas.

The Minister called for the provision of additional packages of defense assistance, with a special priority on air defense, artillery shells, electronic warfare and drones, and other equipment. He also appealed to EU countries to increase investments in the defense industry of Ukraine, reminding that the Ukrainian defense industry is able to produce additional weapons worth 15 billion euros this year in case of additional funding - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Sybiha said that Hungary is the only one blocking the opening of clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU. He offered Hungary consultations and additional funding for the defense sector in the amount of 15 billion euros.