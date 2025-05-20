Sybiha called for further pressure on Russia and offered Hungary to resume consultations - MFA

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18530 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50586 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 116079 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55480 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111691 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57731 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191612 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95885 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157752 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66896 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 116080 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111691 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191614 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162641 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116829 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84120 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80045 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162949 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164845 views
The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Sybiha called for further pressure on Russia and offered Hungary to resume consultations - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Andriy Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve peace and offered Hungary to resume consultations. He stressed the importance of defense support for Ukraine.

Sybiha called for further pressure on Russia and offered Hungary to resume consultations - MFA

In Brussels, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, personally participated in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. He thanked European partners for their support of Ukraine, in particular the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, and called for increased pressure on the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to MFA.

Details

At this critical moment, Europe needs urgent and full diplomatic mobilization to achieve a regime of silence and an unconditional, unconditional truce, which will be the first fundamental step towards establishing a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

- Sybiha emphasized.

In particular, Sybiha stressed the need to increase further pressure on Russia until the Kremlin agrees to the US proposal for a ceasefire. He reminded that the ceasefire has already been approved by Ukraine, and the allies discussed in detail additional steps to achieve this goal.

Europe has to show leadership again. The more steps you can take now to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, the better

- the minister said.

Minister Sybiha also expressed his gratitude to European partners for the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor state. He called for further sanctions, including a price cap on Russian oil, a complete restriction on the use of Russian energy in Europe, full sectoral sanctions against all Russian banks and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. He also called for stricter secondary sanctions.

Ukraine plans to appoint an ambassador to Algeria in the near future - Sybiha20.05.25, 19:20 • 1086 views

The marginal price of Russian oil should be 30 US dollars. Now we are at the stage where, with joint efforts, we can inflict a devastating blow on the Russian economy, forcing it to peace.

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

"Homework" for Ukraine

During the meeting, Sybiha reminded that Ukraine had completed its "homework" and completed the necessary procedures for opening three negotiation clusters on the way to our country's accession to the EU. The Minister stressed that they should be opened as soon as possible to speed up accession negotiations.

Also during the meeting, Andriy Sybiha directly addressed his Hungarian colleagues with a clear proposal to resume bilateral consultations to resolve all issues that create problems between the two states.

Also, the participants of the meeting paid special attention to strengthening Ukraine and its defense capabilities. Sybiha noted that in parallel with the pressure on Russia, it is necessary to increase the level of defense support for Ukraine, and also expressed deep gratitude to European allies for their assistance. He separately noted the defense initiatives of the head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas.

The Minister called for the provision of additional packages of defense assistance, with a special priority on air defense, artillery shells, electronic warfare and drones, and other equipment. He also appealed to EU countries to increase investments in the defense industry of Ukraine, reminding that the Ukrainian defense industry is able to produce additional weapons worth 15 billion euros this year in case of additional funding

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Addition

Sybiha said that Hungary is the only one blocking the opening of clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU. He offered Hungary consultations and additional funding for the defense sector in the amount of 15 billion euros.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
European Union
United States
Hungary
