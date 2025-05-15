Sybiha arrived in Ankara to participate in Zelensky's negotiations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, arrived in Ankara to participate in the negotiations of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this on Instagram, writes UNN.

Arrived in Ankara to participate in the negotiations of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - wrote Sybiha.

"In such a national "armor" - full combat readiness for a day of intense diplomacy", - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha congratulated everyone on Vyshyvanka Day. "Wear national clothes and be proud of our traditions," he said.

Let us remind you

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15.

Also on May 15, potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul.

Zelensky will make a decision on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, a Ukrainian official told the media.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. But he stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than Putin himself.

On the night of May 15, the Kremlin announced the participants of the Russian Federation delegation to the negotiations in Turkey, but the level was even lower than expected, when the media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov might be present at the meeting. Putin in the Kremlin was also not listed as a participant in the negotiations in Turkey scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it.