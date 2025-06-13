Sybiha announced the number of brigades and Ukrainian soldiers with combat experience

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 2962 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 13544 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 42708 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 130174 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 121402 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 67923 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 103416 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 49557 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 65425 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58894 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilitiesJune 13, 01:11 AM • 22917 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 22870 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 24197 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 20914 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 21939 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 17755 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 18375 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 23680 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 130174 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 121402 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 13337 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 32833 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 100947 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 112921 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 137257 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Sybiha announced the number of brigades and Ukrainian soldiers with combat experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Ukraine has 110 brigades and about a million soldiers with daily combat experience. Sybiha stressed the importance of diplomatic mobilization to end the war.

Sybiha announced the number of brigades and Ukrainian soldiers with combat experience

Ukraine has 110 brigades and about 1 million soldiers with daily combat experience. All of this will be an important contribution of Kyiv to the future security architecture of Europe and transatlantic security. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defense self-sufficiency.

We have the ability to produce sophisticated modern weapons in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, we have increased our defense capabilities in some areas by 35 times. We are leaders in the production of drones and unmanned technologies. We have 110 brigades and about 1 million soldiers with daily combat experience. All this will be an important contribution of Ukraine to the future security architecture of Europe and transatlantic security

- Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy 12.06.25, 14:08 • 1804 views

In addition, Sybiha said that Ukraine's partners in Europe and beyond need full diplomatic mobilization to end the war.

We need to put additional pressure on Russia through strong sanctions

- said Sybiha.

Sybiha called for lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil to $30.

Putin only understands the language of force. We understand that Putin has no reason to stop the war at this stage. We must put pressure on him. Through our collective efforts, we must force him to agree to a ceasefire. By applying sanctions, now only sanctions can force him to agree to a ceasefire

- Sybiha noted.

The Minister emphasized that the negotiations in Istanbul proved that Russia has not changed its rhetoric.

Moscow speaks the language of ultimatums and capitulation

- said Sybiha.

Addition

Sybiha stated that Ukraine believes that there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it unconditionally agrees to it.

Recently, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky said that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9