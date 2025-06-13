Sybiha announced the number of brigades and Ukrainian soldiers with combat experience

Ukraine has 110 brigades and about 1 million soldiers with daily combat experience. All of this will be an important contribution of Kyiv to the future security architecture of Europe and transatlantic security. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha at the GLOBSEC-2025 forum in Prague, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defense self-sufficiency.

We have the ability to produce sophisticated modern weapons in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, we have increased our defense capabilities in some areas by 35 times. We are leaders in the production of drones and unmanned technologies. We have 110 brigades and about 1 million soldiers with daily combat experience. All this will be an important contribution of Ukraine to the future security architecture of Europe and transatlantic security - Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy

In addition, Sybiha said that Ukraine's partners in Europe and beyond need full diplomatic mobilization to end the war.

We need to put additional pressure on Russia through strong sanctions - said Sybiha.

Sybiha called for lowering the price ceiling on Russian oil to $30.

Putin only understands the language of force. We understand that Putin has no reason to stop the war at this stage. We must put pressure on him. Through our collective efforts, we must force him to agree to a ceasefire. By applying sanctions, now only sanctions can force him to agree to a ceasefire - Sybiha noted.

The Minister emphasized that the negotiations in Istanbul proved that Russia has not changed its rhetoric.

Moscow speaks the language of ultimatums and capitulation - said Sybiha.

Addition

Sybiha stated that Ukraine believes that there is a chance to achieve a ceasefire this year. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it unconditionally agrees to it.

Recently, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky said that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.