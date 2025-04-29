$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1784 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17039 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33554 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36911 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73387 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78994 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68457 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61863 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33346 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Sybiga held talks with the candidate for the position of head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Sybiga had his first telephone conversation with the future head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs: what was discussed

Sybiga held talks with the candidate for the position of head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held the first telephone conversation with the candidate for the post of head of the German Foreign Ministry, Johann Wadephul. He noted that the support of Ukraine by the new German government will be preserved, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

I was happy to have the first telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul and congratulate him on his nomination for the position of Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany. I also expressed our gratitude to Friedrich Merz for his strong speech yesterday, which demonstrated true leadership.

- said Sybiha.

Sybiha and Wadephul discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts. Sybiha also noted that the new government will strengthen support for Ukraine.

I informed Johann about the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts. I appreciate his consistent personal position in support of our common principles, as well as his confirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine.

- said Sybiha.

Germany will continue military aid to Ukraine even without the US - Minister of Defense28.04.25, 09:39 • 4344 views

Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited Wadephul to Ukraine, when he officially takes office as the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

I invited my colleague to join the EU foreign ministers during their visit to Ukraine on May 9, after his appointment -

Sybiha said.

The Minister also thanked Germany for its position and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with its next government.

We are grateful to Germany for its principled support and look forward to close cooperation with the next government to restore a just peace in Ukraine, strengthen European security and sovereignty and protect stability on our continent.

– said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

The newly elected Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for the posts of ministers in the new government. He stressed that his choice is based on experience, party loyalty and leadership with a business orientation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

