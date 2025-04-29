Sybiga held talks with the candidate for the position of head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, held the first telephone conversation with the candidate for the post of head of the German Foreign Ministry, Johann Wadephul. He noted that the support of Ukraine by the new German government will be preserved, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

I was happy to have the first telephone conversation with Johann Wadephul and congratulate him on his nomination for the position of Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany. I also expressed our gratitude to Friedrich Merz for his strong speech yesterday, which demonstrated true leadership. - said Sybiha.

Sybiha and Wadephul discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts. Sybiha also noted that the new government will strengthen support for Ukraine.

I informed Johann about the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts. I appreciate his consistent personal position in support of our common principles, as well as his confirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine. - said Sybiha.

Germany will continue military aid to Ukraine even without the US - Minister of Defense

Also, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited Wadephul to Ukraine, when he officially takes office as the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

I invited my colleague to join the EU foreign ministers during their visit to Ukraine on May 9, after his appointment - Sybiha said.

The Minister also thanked Germany for its position and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with its next government.

We are grateful to Germany for its principled support and look forward to close cooperation with the next government to restore a just peace in Ukraine, strengthen European security and sovereignty and protect stability on our continent. – said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

The newly elected Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for the posts of ministers in the new government. He stressed that his choice is based on experience, party loyalty and leadership with a business orientation.