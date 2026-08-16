Sybiga called on Greece to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies and security in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis, during which they discussed Russian attacks on Ukraine and security in the Black Sea. Sybiha reported this on his X social media page, UNN writes.

Details

Sybiha thanked his Greek counterpart for solidarity with Ukraine and its people. The minister also informed Gerapetritis about the consequences of Russia’s ongoing strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The drone shot down over Romania probably had Russian origins

According to Sybiha, the growing scale of Russia’s missile and drone terror makes strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies an urgent priority. The sides paid particular attention to security in the Black Sea during the conversation.

Ukraine and Greece are interested in freedom of navigation

Sybiha emphasized that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, maritime infrastructure, and civilian vessels pose a direct threat to freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security.

For Ukraine and Greece, two maritime states, freedom of navigation is a matter of principle and security. russia is trying to turn the Black Sea - a vital artery connecting countries, markets, and people - into yet another instrument of pressure and intimidation. We are interested in ensuring that it remains open, safe, and free for maritime navigation - Sybiha stated.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current situation, key priorities for bilateral cooperation, and broader international engagement. Following the conversation, Sybiha and Gerapetritis agreed to maintain close contact.

Ukraine proposed a ceasefire to Russia in the Black Sea but has not received a response yet, media report