The drone shot down over Romania probably had Russian origins

The drone shot down over Romania most likely has Russian origins. This is reported by UNN, citing antena3.ro.

Details

The drone wreckage was found in Romania’s coastal zone, specifically near the Port of Tomis in Constanța, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the shore.

Coast Guard units were sent to the area. An alarm was declared at the port.

Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area so that no one could enter the potentially dangerous zone near the suspicious object. It is barrel-shaped and was brought ashore by the waves — the media report said.

Context

On the night of August 16, a Spanish F-18 shot down an unidentified drone in the skies over Romania. As stated by the country’s Ministry of Defense, the possible crash site of the drone’s wreckage was identified between the settlements of Băleni and Cudalbi, in Galați County, in an uninhabited area.

We remind you

Romanian military divers destroyed two Gerbera-type drones that were drifting in the Black Sea within Romania’s exclusive economic zone, approximately 165 km from Constanța, in the area of the Neptun Deep gas project.