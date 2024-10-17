Switzerland plans to allocate 5 billion francs for Ukraine's reconstruction
Kyiv • UNN
A delegation of Swiss companies will arrive in Ukraine next year. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announces Switzerland's plans to allocate 5 billion francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine by 2036.
By 2036, Ukraine may receive 5 billion francs from Switzerland to rebuild our country. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of a conference on mine action on October 17, UNN reports.
In Lugano, Switzerland, we laid the foundation for Ukraine's post-war recovery for the first time. Switzerland actively supports Ukrainian reconstruction projects and intends to allocate 5 billion francs until 2036
The prime minister also thanked for the appointment of a special representative for recovery.
In addition, Shmyhal told Cassis about the regional approach to reconstruction and patronage of the regions.
“We want Swiss companies and Switzerland to take an active part in this. An important step here will be the visit of a delegation of Swiss companies to Ukraine next year, which will open up new opportunities for cooperation and investment,” said Shmyhal.
The parties also reportedly discussed Ukraine's Victory Plan. Shmyhal thanked for the support of the Ukrainian peace formula.
Croatia to help rebuild Ukraine's energy sector11.09.24, 18:09 • 17531 view