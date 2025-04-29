Swiss fencers apologize for Israeli flag scandal at European Championships - BILD

The Swiss national épée fencing team found itself at the center of a diplomatic scandal at the European Championships among athletes under 23, refusing to turn to the flag of Israel during the award ceremony for the winners. This is reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

At the European Fencing Championships among athletes under 23 in Tallinn, the Swiss national team found itself at the center of a scandal. During the award ceremony, when the Israeli anthem was playing, Swiss fencers Jan Hauri, Theo Brochard, Jonas Furimann and Sven Vineys remained facing forward, not turning to the flag of the winners, as the other participants did.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar sharply condemned the behavior of the Swiss.

Shame on the Swiss team for your disrespectful behavior. You have disgraced and humiliated the country you represent. - he wrote.

The Swiss Fencing Federation also criticized, saying that "it does not support the use of sporting events for political gestures." The athletes themselves later also apologized for their actions.

It was a personal gesture, caused by our sorrow and sympathy for the civilian victims on all sides of the conflict. Our actions had no political undertones and were not a manifestation of disrespect for Israel. - they wrote on Instagram.



