Swedish Prime Minister signs documents on the country's accession to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26036 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signs documents on Sweden's accession to NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister signs documents on the country's accession to NATO

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a document on Sweden's accession to NATO on Thursday afternoon, SVT Nyheter reports, UNN writes.  

Details

"Then I signed the documents for Sweden's accession to NATO. Soon we will hand them over to the foreign ministry here in Washington," Kristersson said, putting down his pen.

"When U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken receives the document in his hands, Sweden will formally become a NATO member," said SVT domestic political commentator Mats Knutson.

Previously

The Swedish government has decided to join NATO.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
NATO
Sweden
Anthony Blinken
United States
