Sweden will provide Ukraine with over 10 barrels for Archer artillery systems

The Swedish government will allocate 1.5 billion Swedish kronor (over 130 million euros) for new military capabilities for Ukraine. This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

He noted that the package includes over 10 new barrels for Archer artillery systems, means for long-range strikes and underwater warfare, as well as additional logistical support.

The Archer system has shown high efficiency in Ukraine, and now requires barrel replacement due to intensive use. Volvo and Scania trucks and a new container system for faster and safer equipment unloading will also be purchased - Jonson wrote.

Recall

Sweden is reallocating international aid, allocating about 150 million euros to Ukraine and for humanitarian needs. These changes are related to the changing international situation.