Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial deliveries to Ukraine: Prime Minister Kristersson

Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial deliveries to Ukraine. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, reports UNN with reference to his post on social network X.

I welcome President Trump's important decision regarding the possibility of supplying more modern weapons to Ukraine and significantly increasing economic pressure on Russia. As one of Ukraine's largest donors and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to rapid and substantial deliveries to Ukraine. - reads the Prime Minister's post.

Kristersson added that Ukraine's allies need to unite as soon as possible to force Russia to end the war.

"The sooner we all unite to force Russia to end its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved," he added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that 17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine and will begin arriving soon. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that the German Minister of Defense will meet with the US Minister of Defense regarding Patriots for Ukraine.

The US plans to sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO countries. These deliveries, which include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells, are intended for further transfer to Ukraine.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with over 10 barrels for Archer artillery systems