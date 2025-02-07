Sweden to tighten gun laws after mass school shooting

The Swedish government said on Friday, February 7, that it will seek to tighten gun laws. This comes after a mass shooting at an adult education center, where the attacker used several of his own licensed rifles, Reuters reports, UNNreports.

After the shooting at a school in the city of Örebro, a 35-year-old man believed to be the perpetrator (identified by Reuters and Swedish media as Rikard Andersson) committed suicide.

Police did not disclose the names of the dead and wounded, but said they hoped to complete the identification process on February 7. Among the victims were several Christians who fled persecution in Syria. Police say they have not yet found any evidence of ideological motives. Also, law enforcement officers did not specify what weapons were used in the attack, noting only that three rifles registered in his name were found near the suspect's body. Local media reported that he had a hunting license.

The government has reached an agreement with its far-right supporters in parliament to tighten the vetting process for people applying for semi-automatic weapons licenses.

The AR-15, a military-style assault rifle used in many mass shootings in the United States, is exactly the kind of weapon the government wants to restrict access to.

The government also said it wanted to increase information sharing between the police and the National Council on Health and Social Welfare regarding people who should not be allowed to own guns for medical reasons.

Recall

On February 4, a shooting at a school in Örebro, Sweden, killed 11 people, including the attacker. Four of the wounded were operated on and are in stable condition. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it the worst mass shooting in the country's history.