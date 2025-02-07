ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8435 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101710 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Sweden to tighten gun laws after mass school shooting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24331 views

The Swedish government will tighten control over the issuance of licenses for semi-automatic weapons after a mass shooting at an educational center. The attack killed 11 people, including the shooter.

The Swedish government said on Friday, February 7, that it will seek to tighten gun laws. This comes after a mass shooting at an adult education center, where the attacker used several of his own licensed rifles, Reuters reports, UNNreports.

After the shooting at a school in the city of Örebro, a 35-year-old man believed to be the perpetrator (identified by Reuters and Swedish media as Rikard Andersson) committed suicide.

Police did not disclose the names of the dead and wounded, but said they hoped to complete the identification process on February 7. Among the victims were several Christians who fled persecution in Syria. Police say they have not yet found any evidence of ideological motives. Also, law enforcement officers did not specify what weapons were used in the attack, noting only that three rifles registered in his name were found near the suspect's body. Local media reported that he had a hunting license.

The government has reached an agreement with its far-right supporters in parliament to tighten the vetting process for people applying for semi-automatic weapons licenses.

The AR-15, a military-style assault rifle used in many mass shootings in the United States, is exactly the kind of weapon the government wants to restrict access to.

The government also said it wanted to increase information sharing between the police and the National Council on Health and Social Welfare regarding people who should not be allowed to own guns for medical reasons.

On February 4, a shooting at a school in Örebro, Sweden, killed 11 people, including the attacker. Four of the wounded were operated on and are in stable condition. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
syriaSyria
swedenSweden
united-statesUnited States

