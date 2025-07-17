Svyrydenko outlined priorities in office: providing for the army and optimizing the state apparatus

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the main priorities of her government will be providing for the army, increasing domestic production, and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces. The state apparatus will also be optimized, writes UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's post on X.

Details

"Our Government is setting a course for self-sufficiency: military, economic, and social. My main goal is real positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in their life… Our priority steps in the first six months are quality provision for the army, increasing domestic weapons production, and enhancing the technological capabilities of the military," Svyrydenko stated.

According to the new head of the Government, efforts will be made to implement new mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurs.

"We will make every effort to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs. We need quick and tangible steps; this involves comprehensive deregulation, stopping unauthorized pressure on businesses, accelerating large-scale privatization, and further implementing effective support mechanisms. So that everything is 'made in Ukraine'," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko also announced that the state apparatus would be optimized and expenditures on its maintenance would be reduced.

"We have already started working on optimizing the state apparatus and are taking a course towards a full audit of expenditures with the aim of reducing them. No political loyalty, only numbers and results. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust," Svyrydenko added.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after Denys Shmyhal's resignation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution on her appointment.