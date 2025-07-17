Svyrydenko outlined priorities in office: providing for the army and optimizing the state apparatus

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11486 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 39061 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 262195 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 148043 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152533 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113582 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293860 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71013 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79510 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91129 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 82846 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 98000 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 179579 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 51429 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 32896 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 180359 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 262205 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 293865 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 219579 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 371094 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Wiesbaden
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 52022 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 183716 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 202624 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 141631 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 152184 views
Actual
Forbes
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Svyrydenko outlined priorities in office: providing for the army and optimizing the state apparatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

Yulia Svyrydenko, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine, outlined key priorities: providing for the army, increasing domestic production, and optimizing the state apparatus. She also emphasized supporting entrepreneurs and reducing expenditures.

Svyrydenko outlined priorities in office: providing for the army and optimizing the state apparatus

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the main priorities of her government will be providing for the army, increasing domestic production, and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces. The state apparatus will also be optimized, writes UNN with reference to Svyrydenko's post on X.

Details

"Our Government is setting a course for self-sufficiency: military, economic, and social. My main goal is real positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in their life… Our priority steps in the first six months are quality provision for the army, increasing domestic weapons production, and enhancing the technological capabilities of the military," Svyrydenko stated.

According to the new head of the Government, efforts will be made to implement new mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurs.

"We will make every effort to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs. We need quick and tangible steps; this involves comprehensive deregulation, stopping unauthorized pressure on businesses, accelerating large-scale privatization, and further implementing effective support mechanisms. So that everything is 'made in Ukraine'," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko also announced that the state apparatus would be optimized and expenditures on its maintenance would be reduced.

"We have already started working on optimizing the state apparatus and are taking a course towards a full audit of expenditures with the aim of reducing them. No political loyalty, only numbers and results. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust," Svyrydenko added.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after Denys Shmyhal's resignation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution on her appointment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9