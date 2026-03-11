Svyrydenko discussed with the new Supervisory Board of Naftogaz the preservation of fixed gas prices for the population

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the newly elected Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". They discussed increasing gas production, implementing the Energy Sustainability Plans of the regions of Ukraine, and maintaining fixed gas prices for the population, UNN reports.

I met with the newly elected Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". We discussed the company's key tasks: increasing gas production, increasing the group's capitalization, developing international partnerships, and continuing to fulfill social obligations. - Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister thanked the company and its employees for their dedicated work, especially during this difficult winter.

According to Svyrydenko, the implementation of the Energy Sustainability Plans of the regions of Ukraine was discussed separately. The state company is expected to be actively involved in the implementation of these plans, in particular in terms of ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to communities.

We also focused on the importance of maintaining fixed gas prices for the population. The state will continue to provide appropriate support to people during this difficult period. At the same time, for the commercial segment, we are consistently moving towards price liberalization. - the Prime Minister summarized.

The government appointed an updated composition of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" based on the submission of the nomination committee. The selection took place in compliance with a full, open, competitive procedure - taking into account the professional merits of the candidates.