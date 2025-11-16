$42.060.00
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 07:00 AM • 25676 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 05:50 AM • 14030 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 27009 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 42599 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 43442 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40952 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52457 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44905 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38571 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Svyrydenko confirmed the inspection at ARMA, taking into account NABU materials, and changes in the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced personnel decisions at ARMA, awaiting a reaction regarding employees who appear in NABU materials. The government is preparing to update a number of agencies, including the NEURC and the State Property Fund.

Svyrydenko confirmed the inspection at ARMA, taking into account NABU materials, and changes in the energy sector

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced personnel decisions in ARMA. The reaction regarding employees involved in NABU materials is also currently awaited. At the same time, the Ukrainian government is preparing decisions on updating a number of agencies, including: NEURC and the State Property Fund of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

An internal audit of employees of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is being conducted.

We are awaiting a reaction regarding employees who are mentioned in NABU materials

- stated the head of the Ukrainian government.

Svyrydenko confirmed the instruction to conduct an internal audit and make appropriate personnel decisions.

The statement by the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that a decision is already being prepared regarding the renewal of NEURC, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The reboot must be systemic. We will inform you about our next steps  

- Svyrydenko said. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on updating the composition of the National Commission in the energy sector and to change the leadership of the State Inspectorates for Nuclear and Energy Supervision. Changes in the leadership of ARMA and the State Property Fund are also planned.

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom - Svyrydenko11.11.25, 20:34 • 3447 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

