Svyrydenko confirmed the inspection at ARMA, taking into account NABU materials, and changes in the energy sector

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced personnel decisions in ARMA. The reaction regarding employees involved in NABU materials is also currently awaited. At the same time, the Ukrainian government is preparing decisions on updating a number of agencies, including: NEURC and the State Property Fund of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

An internal audit of employees of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is being conducted.

We are awaiting a reaction regarding employees who are mentioned in NABU materials - stated the head of the Ukrainian government.

Svyrydenko confirmed the instruction to conduct an internal audit and make appropriate personnel decisions.

The statement by the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that a decision is already being prepared regarding the renewal of NEURC, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, and the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

The reboot must be systemic. We will inform you about our next steps - Svyrydenko said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a bill on updating the composition of the National Commission in the energy sector and to change the leadership of the State Inspectorates for Nuclear and Energy Supervision. Changes in the leadership of ARMA and the State Property Fund are also planned.

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom - Svyrydenko