Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA

In Kyiv, the "Lybidska" metro station is operating as usual. The foreign object was checked and poses no threat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"Lybidska" metro station is open for entry and exit. Trains are running as usual. The foreign object was checked – it poses no threat - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged to inform station staff or the police if forgotten items (bags, packages, boxes, etc.) are found at the station – it is dangerous to examine the contents yourself.

Addition

A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv. As a result, the station's operation was temporarily suspended.

