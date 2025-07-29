Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA

$41.800.02
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 63747 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 193330 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

The "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv has resumed normal operation after checking a foreign object that posed no threat. Earlier, the station's operation was temporarily suspended due to the discovery of a suspicious object.

Suspicious item checked, "Lybidska" metro resumed operation - KMDA

In Kyiv, the "Lybidska" metro station is operating as usual. The foreign object was checked and poses no threat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"Lybidska" metro station is open for entry and exit. Trains are running as usual. The foreign object was checked – it poses no threat

- the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged to inform station staff or the police if forgotten items (bags, packages, boxes, etc.) are found at the station – it is dangerous to examine the contents yourself.

Addition

A suspicious object was found at the "Lybidska" metro station in Kyiv. As a result, the station's operation was temporarily suspended.

Planted explosives under a military scooter: RF mercenary notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist act6/26/25, 8:01 PM • 3232 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivEvents
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
