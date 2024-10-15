Suspected chemical weapons precursors: 13 tons of chemicals intended for shipment to Russia seized in Spain
Kyiv • UNN
Spanish police arrested 4 people suspected of supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. 13 tons of substances that could be precursors of chemical weapons were seized. The EU calls for stricter export controls.
Four suspects have been arrested in Spain for setting up a channel for supplying sanctioned chemicals to Russia. The police seized 13 tons of chemicals, UNN reports citing Reuters.
It is noted that the chemicals were found inside a container in the port of Barcelona, and four suspects were arrested in nearby settlements.
According to police, the Spanish company created a complex logistics and financial network to export chemical products to Russia under international sanctions.
According to them, the company had a subsidiary in Moscow, which ultimately received the chemicals, as well as several front companies in countries such as Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to conceal the true destination of the goods, which were later redirected to Russia.
The investigation proved that internationally sanctioned chemicals, some of which are possible precursors of chemical weapons or nerve agents, were exported in the past using the company's structure
Optional
EU High Representative Josep Borrell has called for tighter control over European companies that may be involved in the supply of dual-use goods to Russia.
Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin is convincedthat strengthening such controls will affect Russia's ability to develop and manufacture weapons.
Strengthening the EU's sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements in ensuring the functioning of the control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles. The EU's control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and weapons. Also, the Director of KFI added that the coordination of actions and preservation of the unity of the EU member states and Ukraine in this matter are key to strengthening the sanctions regime and ensuring its effectiveness