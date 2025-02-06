Supreme Court explains when military service for mobilized persons begins

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122503 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116900 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105868 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102250 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122503 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152116 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111179 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138253 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140028 views
Supreme Court explains when military service for mobilized persons begins

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38581 views

The Supreme Court ruled that military service for mobilized persons begins on the day of departure to a military unit with the CMC and JV. Taking the oath is not the determining moment of the start of service.

The Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court ruled that for a citizen called up for military service during mobilization, the beginning of military service is the day of departure to the military unit from the territorial center for recruitment and social support (TCC and SS), and not the moment of taking the military oath.

This is reported by the Criminal Code of the Supreme Court, according to UNN.  This conclusion was made based on the results of consideration of case No. 233/2667/23.

Details

In it, the serviceman was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 402 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for refusing to comply with a combat order from his commander. He was ordered to report to equip engineering structures and prepare reserve firing positions on the second line of defense. However, the soldier refused, which could have led to a breakthrough of the Ukrainian defenders' positions.

In the cassation appeal, the defense argued that the defendant had every legal reason not to comply with the commander's order, as he had not taken an oath, had not received proper military training, and had been illegally mobilized

- the statement said.

The Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the lower courts. It emphasized that the defendant himself refused to take the oath, which undermines the army's combat readiness and its authority.

In addition, the soldier did not comply with the order to receive weapons and undergo training, and the lack of training was caused by his own actions.

The court referred to Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine “On Military Duty and Military Service”, which does not link the taking of the oath to the beginning of military service. Therefore, for a mobilized person, military service begins from the moment of deployment to a military unit.

Recall

According to the new project of partial military service, from 300 to 800 thousand people can join the ranks of the Armed Forces. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

