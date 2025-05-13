"Supported the biggest criminal of the XXI century": legendary Czech hockey player - about Fico's visit to Moscow

Legendary Czech hockey goalkeeper Dominik Hasek criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for the latter's visit to the military parade in Moscow on May 9. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, Hasek noted on social network X that "such pro-criminal behavior costs human lives, and we must not allow this".

With his ... visit, the Slovak Prime Minister decided to support the biggest criminal of the 21st century, Putin, responsible for the death and injury of more than a million people. This is a fact. How the Slovaks will deal with this is up to them - Hasek wrote.

Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9

He also commented on the visit of the leaders of Germany, Great Britain, Poland and France to Kyiv.

"Any visit to Ukraine, especially by high-ranking politicians, is a huge support for the country that has been attacked, and for all countries that support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence. Of course, we know that the support (and this is not only weapons and ammunition) that we provide to Ukraine is still absolutely insufficient to defeat Russia," said the legend of world hockey.

Let us remind you

In April, legendary Czech hockey goalkeeper Dominik Hasek announced that he had sent letters to the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee. In them, he wrote that former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had threatened to kill him.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 by a roundabout route