Support for children who lost their parents due to the war: Kyiv RMA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv RMA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Children of Heroes charity foundation to help children who lost their parents during the war. The foundation takes care of 853 children from Kyiv region and provides comprehensive support until they reach adulthood.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation have signed a memorandum of cooperation. This alliance will help provide comprehensive support to children who have lost one or both parents due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, according to UNN.
Details
According to Kravchenko, the organization started its work from the beginning of the full-scale invasion and provides long-term assistance to children up to the age of 18. It operates in six main areas: socialization, education, psychological assistance, emergency and humanitarian aid, and medical support.
The charitable organization has already taken care of more than 10,000 children from all over the country, including 853 from Kyiv region. These are children of fallen soldiers, missing persons and civilians who died during shelling or occupation of Kyiv region
According to him, the foundation employs family assistants who maintain constant contact with families. This will also allow the local departments of veteran policy and social protection to effectively reach each family. Thanks to additional family assistants, the CRMA will also be able to receive information about those in need of assistance more quickly, Kravchenko said.
"Today, Ukrainian children are growing up in war, spending part of their childhood in shelters and growing up very quickly. Despite this, they do not lose their ability to rejoice and dream. Their support and protection is the duty of each of us," Kravchenko emphasized.
