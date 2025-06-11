Super price or super deception: the cyberpolice explained how not to become a victim of online sales fraudsters
Kyiv • UNN
Cyberpolice warns about fraudulent schemes with excessive discounts in online stores. To avoid being caught, compare prices and choose cash on delivery.
Huge discounts, smartphones for pennies, branded clothes almost for free - all this may not be a bargain, but a carefully disguised fraudulent scheme. How scammers work and how to protect yourself, reported in the Cyberpolice writes UNN.
Do you see super discounts on top products, smartphones, appliances, branded clothes for pennies? Be careful. It could be a scam!
The Cyberpolice explain how scammers work:
- they put up goods at an incredibly low price - much cheaper than the market value;
- they assure that the product is original, new and in limited quantities. They convince you to buy it faster;
- they demand full or partial prepayment, explaining it by a large number of people willing to buy;
- they disappear immediately after receiving the money: the goods do not arrive, and the store page is deleted.
How not to fall into a scam trap:
- compare prices. If a product costs much cheaper than the market value, it may be a sign of fraud. Real stores do not sell goods 2-3 times cheaper than their cost;
- check the seller. Look for reviews, check the website. Scammers may be posing as well-known stores;
- don't rush to pay. Choose cash on delivery, pay only for what you received.
Keep your payment details secret! PIN code from a payment card, CVV code or password for logging into banking are only requested by scammers! It is important to understand that real discounts exist, but if the price is too lower than the market price, it may be a scam!
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert23.04.25, 11:41 • 38598 views