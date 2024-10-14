Sumy region warned of voltage fluctuations in the grid
UNN
JSC Sumyoblenergo announces temporary voltage fluctuations due to the emergency state of the Ukrainian power system. Power engineers ask to turn off sensitive appliances and use protective devices in case of voltage fluctuations.
Sumyoblenergo has warned of temporary voltage fluctuations in the network in Sumy and the region, UNN reports.
Details
"Due to the fact that sometimes there are temporary short-term voltage fluctuations in the grid, we explain the situation. The reason for this is the emergency state of the Ukrainian power system, which suffered as a result of terrorist attacks by the Russian army," Sumyoblenergo JSC wrote on Telegram.
It is noted that "due to the constant shelling, the load on the surviving facilities is increasing, and due to air raids, energy workers are often forced to go down to shelters to save their lives." "This complicates the process of manual voltage control directly at the power facility," Sumyoblenergo said in .
Power engineers ask that if there are voltage fluctuations in the grid, temporarily turn off appliances that may be affected and use protective devices that ensure stable operation of the electrical wiring, protecting equipment from voltage fluctuations.
