Sumy region: number of victims of rocket attack on regional center increases to ten

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27819 views

On Thursday, the Russians launched a rocket attack on the city of Sumy, wounding at least one civilian and damaging buildings, including a school, hospital and water utility, and fired 233 times at 11 settlements in the border area of Sumy region.

Sumy region: number of victims of rocket attack on regional center increases to ten

On Thursday, Russians fired 32 times at Sumy region. In particular, they launched a missile attack on the regional center. At least 10 people were injured in the attack. The situation in the region was described by  the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, reports UNN

at 14:42 a rocket attack was launched on the city of Sumy. The strike hit the medical town... 4 people were treated in medical institutions. Preliminarily, about 10 people were injured and were provided with assistance.

- said the head of the UBA on the air of the United News telethon.

Details

In total, during the day, Russians attacked residents of 11 communities in the border area. There were 233 explosions in the region.

The enemy fired at the Myropilska community from artillery (16 explosions) and MLRS (6 explosions). In addition, they twice dropped explosives on Myropilsk residents from a UAV.

The Russians attacked the Krasnopil community with drones, and also fired mortars, artillery, and MLRS throughout the day.

On Thursday, artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions) and one explosive device dropped from a UAV were recorded in Yunakivska ATC.

The enemy shelled Seredyna-Buda and Khotyn communities with artillery fire.

Sveska was attacked with machine guns. And the Russians attacked Znob-Novhorodska with MLRS.

The occupiers attacked residents of the Esman community with NAR missiles from a helicopter.

The invaders dropped 15 mines on the residents of Velykopysarivska ATC.

And the Russian army attacked Bilopillya with mortars (2 explosions), AGS (29 explosions) and artillery (23 explosions).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
