In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21296 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72986 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51542 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231248 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204189 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181145 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224387 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250032 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155893 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371810 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia's missile attack on Sumy: school, hospital and water utility buildings damaged, one person wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68926 views

Russian rocket fire damaged a school, hospital and water utility in Sumy. In addition, one civilian was reported injured. According to the CAA, all necessary services are working at the arrival site.

Russia's missile attack on Sumy: school, hospital and water utility buildings damaged, one person wounded

In Sumy, the premises of a school, a city hospital and a water utility were damaged, and one person was injured - these were the consequences of a Russian missile attack, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary, one civilian was injured as a result of the attack. The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged," the statement said.

According to the CAA, all the necessary services are working at the arrival site. The Proliska humanitarian mission has joined the response and assistance efforts.

Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged07.03.24, 15:45 • 23553 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sums
