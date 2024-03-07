Russia's missile attack on Sumy: school, hospital and water utility buildings damaged, one person wounded

In Sumy, the premises of a school, a city hospital and a water utility were damaged, and one person was injured - these were the consequences of a Russian missile attack, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary, one civilian was injured as a result of the attack. The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged," the statement said.

According to the CAA, all the necessary services are working at the arrival site. The Proliska humanitarian mission has joined the response and assistance efforts.

Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged