Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19721 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48141 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223351 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223173 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249716 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371737 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 66313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223351 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198717 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13064 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21834 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22294 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42856 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50547 views
Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23553 views

Russian troops launched an air and missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged

The occupants struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, UNN reports.

"Today, on March 7, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. All necessary services are working on the spot," the statement said.

According to the JMA, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

An explosion occurred in Sumy - media07.03.24, 14:46 • 63101 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sums
