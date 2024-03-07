Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged

The occupants struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, UNN reports.

"Today, on March 7, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. All necessary services are working on the spot," the statement said.

According to the JMA, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

An explosion occurred in Sumy - media