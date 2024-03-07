Russian army launches air and missile strike on Sumy city: civilian infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched an air and missile strike on the city of Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are working at the scene.
The occupants struck at Sumy. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, UNN reports.
"Today, on March 7, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. All necessary services are working on the spot," the statement said.
According to the JMA, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
