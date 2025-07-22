$41.820.07
Summer school for Ukrainian children opened in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 1008 views

In Balkivtsi, Suceava County, Romania, the 8th Summer School for Ukrainian Children was opened, which for the second year in a row has an international character thanks to the presence of students from Chernivtsi. The event, organized in partnership with local and Ukrainian institutions, is dedicated to developing language skills and stimulating creativity in over 100 students.

Summer school for Ukrainian children opened in Romania

The 8th Summer School for Ukrainian Children has opened in Balkivtsi, Suceava County, Romania. The event, dedicated to developing language skills in the native Ukrainian language and stimulating the creativity of Ukrainian children, has had an international character for the second year in a row due to the presence of students from Chernivtsi. This was reported by the Union of Ukrainians of Romania, writes UNN.

Details

Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi, head of the Union of Ukrainians of Romania (SUR), took part in the opening at the invitation of Illia Sauchuk, head of the Suceava branch of the Union of Ukrainians of Romania (SUR) and school inspector.

This year's event, attended by over 100 students, is organized in partnership with the Suceava County Council, the Suceava School Inspectorate, the Chernivtsi District Council, the Pedagogical Professional College of Chernivtsi National University named after Yu. Fedkovych, Balkivtsi Eight-Year School, and Balkivtsi Village Council.

In his opening speech, Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi emphasized the importance of this summer school in the process of youth education, expressing his conviction that investing in youth is an investment in the community's own future. He confirmed that SUR remains a constant partner of the event, always supporting the education of young Ukrainians from both Romania and Ukraine.

At the same time, Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi emphasized that for the eighth year in a row, the Ukrainian settlement of Balkivtsi becomes a true center of education in Ukrainian in the summer, uniting young people from Romania and Ukraine, as well as dedicated teachers.

The head of SUR also expressed joy at the large presence of young Ukrainians dressed in traditional costumes, who thereby promote Ukrainian folk clothing and add beauty and uniqueness to the event.

On this occasion, Mykola-Myroslav Petretskyi reiterated his firm commitment to support education in Ukrainian, both on behalf of the Union of Ukrainians of Romania and at the parliamentary level, expressing his gratitude for the fruitful cooperation with partner institutions, in particular the church, school, and county administration.

Only in close cooperation can we build a more prosperous future for our youth, and they, in turn, can contribute to the formation of a better society

- emphasized the head of SUR.

He also emphasized the importance of this event in the context of preserving and perpetuating the Ukrainian language, culture, traditions, and customs, which unite and define elements of the community. At the same time, the head of SUR emphasized the important role of support provided by the Romanian state and institutional partners in preserving the identity and values of the Ukrainian community.

A school has opened in Britain to help refugee children from Ukraine preserve their native language and identity19.07.25, 17:23 • 3963 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroadEducation
Romania
Chernivtsi
