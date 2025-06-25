Sudden landslide in Colombia claims the lives of over 10 people, 15 injured

A landslide occurred in northwestern Colombia, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the regional governor of the province of Antioquia, Andres Julian, search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the northern part of Antioquia. The local leader explained that at least 10 people died due to the landslide, and another 15 were injured as a result of the disaster.

Rescue services are carefully examining the area in search of possible victims, continuing rescue and assistance to the victims.

Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation