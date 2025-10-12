The so-called occupation government of the temporarily occupied Kherson region has introduced a procedure for paying subsidies, allegedly to support potato and vegetable production. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in reality, the money will only go to those who agreed to work according to the Kremlin's schemes.

Farmers are forced to sell their harvest for a pittance to shell companies that export products to Russia. While people are counting pennies and surviving without water and electricity, the occupiers are subsidizing their cronies and continuing looting. - stated the CNR.

They urged citizens to record facts of economic cooperation with the enemy.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, thousands of people remain without electricity due to network overload and a shortage of energy workers. In the east of the country, residents are experiencing problems with water supply due to destroyed infrastructure.

