Occupiers conducted shooting drills for 5th-7th graders in Kherson region - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian militants conducted shooting and drill training for children in grades 5-7 in schools in the Kherson region. This took place as part of the campaign for "cadet classes," encouraging children to join militarized movements.
Details
It is noted that in the captured schools of Kherson region, Russian militants conducted shooting and drill training for children in grades 5-7.
The classes were held as part of an agitation for "cadet classes"; the militants urged children to join military movements.
The CNR indicates that "first they stole the children's childhood, now they are trying to steal their future."
Recall
According to the CNR, an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
