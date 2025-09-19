Occupiers conducted shooting drills for 5th-7th graders in Kherson region - CNS

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine conducted shooting drills for middle school children. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the captured schools of Kherson region, Russian militants conducted shooting and drill training for children in grades 5-7.

The classes were held as part of an agitation for "cadet classes"; the militants urged children to join military movements. - the report says.

The CNR indicates that "first they stole the children's childhood, now they are trying to steal their future."

Recall

According to the CNR, an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

