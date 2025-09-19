Occupiers conducted shooting drills for 5th-7th graders in Kherson region - CNS

$41.190.02
September 18, 07:49 PM • 20559 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 42081 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 30691 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 41102 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 54896 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 26985 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22590 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 38763 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16861 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 57040 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 32439 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine

September 18, 09:39 AM • 54896 views
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 54896 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 38452 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 38763 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 57041 views
Occupiers conducted shooting drills for 5th-7th graders in Kherson region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Russian militants conducted shooting and drill training for children in grades 5-7 in schools in the Kherson region. This took place as part of the campaign for "cadet classes," encouraging children to join militarized movements.

Occupiers conducted shooting drills for 5th-7th graders in Kherson region - CNS

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine conducted shooting drills for middle school children. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the captured schools of Kherson region, Russian militants conducted shooting and drill training for children in grades 5-7.

The classes were held as part of an agitation for "cadet classes"; the militants urged children to join military movements.

- the report says.

The CNR indicates that "first they stole the children's childhood, now they are trying to steal their future."

Recall

According to the CNR, an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNS13.09.25, 04:10 • 6895 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine