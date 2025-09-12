Subject "Defense of Ukraine": there are already over 900 centers where drones, tactical medicine are studied

More than 900 centers for studying the subject "Defense of Ukraine" have already been opened. There is tactical medicine, modules related to drones and other modern technologies. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

Details

Last year, the subject "Defense of Ukraine" was developed, and we have already launched more than 900 centers across Ukraine, where high school students learn these technologies. There is tactical medicine, modules related to drones and other modern technologies. I personally visited such classes, centers. Interactive shooting ranges are used there - Fedorov said.

According to him, these centers also have super modern equipment and methodology.

Even in civilian life, this will be very useful. And this is another touch, an introduction to technology. What is a drone? How does it work? Tactical medicine. The subject "Defense of Ukraine" is actively developing - Fedorov stated.

Addition

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi informed UNN that wider involvement of veterans in teaching in centers where the subject "Defense of Ukraine" is studied for 10-11 grade students is planned.

The updated draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine", developed for 10-11 grade students, is intended to replace the school subject "Defense of the Fatherland".

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, the draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine" is a key element of the comprehensive update of the subject, aimed at forming national identity and life protection skills in young people. The program is designed for 10-11 grade students.