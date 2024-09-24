Strong explosion occurs in Kharkiv - mayor

On the night of September 23-24, a powerful explosion occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

A strong explosion has occurred in Kharkiv. Be careful, - the statement said.

Recall

On September 23, another hostile shelling occurred in Kharkiv near the cemetery, which led to the grass catching fire. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, there is no information about the victims.