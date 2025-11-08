ukenru
11:44 AM • 264 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
08:59 AM • 9206 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 21485 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 53193 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 69893 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 66998 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 56657 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25575 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 68912 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39959 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Electricity outage schedules
Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russian invaders are trying to advance to the north of the city, disguising themselves in civilian clothes. Ukrainian military managed to partially restore logistics and deliver ammunition.

Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Fighting continues in the urban areas of Pokrovsk. Russian invaders are trying to advance to the north of the city and are changing into civilian clothes to remain unnoticed. The Ukrainian military has partially restored logistics, Serhiy Okishev, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

"Street fighting continues inside Pokrovsk itself. Assault and search groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are working directly in the city, detecting and destroying the enemy," Okishev said.

Okishev said that fighting continues both on the approaches to Pokrovsk and in the city itself. The occupiers want to advance north.

"They do not have the task of consolidating directly in the city of Pokrovsk. They are trying, using camouflage, concealment and cunning, to pass through the city to its northern outskirts. If we talk about the Pokrovsk agglomeration in general, the main goal of the enemy is to enter from the flanks and completely cut off our logistics routes. Currently, they are not succeeding in this, the Defense Forces are resisting it," the military said.

Okishev also added that the Defense Forces managed to partially restore logistics in the north.

"Recently, it was possible to partially restore logistics routes in the north of the Pokrovsk agglomeration, thereby bringing in more ammunition and conducting a partial rotation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Okishev said.

Addition

Over the past three days, there have been 220 assaults on Pokrovsk by Russian invaders. In particular, there are 314 Russian servicemen within the city itself.

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement05.11.25, 14:20

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine