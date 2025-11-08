Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Fighting continues in the urban areas of Pokrovsk. Russian invaders are trying to advance to the north of the city and are changing into civilian clothes to remain unnoticed. The Ukrainian military has partially restored logistics, Serhiy Okishev, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

"Street fighting continues inside Pokrovsk itself. Assault and search groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are working directly in the city, detecting and destroying the enemy," Okishev said.

Okishev said that fighting continues both on the approaches to Pokrovsk and in the city itself. The occupiers want to advance north.

"They do not have the task of consolidating directly in the city of Pokrovsk. They are trying, using camouflage, concealment and cunning, to pass through the city to its northern outskirts. If we talk about the Pokrovsk agglomeration in general, the main goal of the enemy is to enter from the flanks and completely cut off our logistics routes. Currently, they are not succeeding in this, the Defense Forces are resisting it," the military said.

Okishev also added that the Defense Forces managed to partially restore logistics in the north.

"Recently, it was possible to partially restore logistics routes in the north of the Pokrovsk agglomeration, thereby bringing in more ammunition and conducting a partial rotation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Okishev said.

Addition

Over the past three days, there have been 220 assaults on Pokrovsk by Russian invaders. In particular, there are 314 Russian servicemen within the city itself.

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement