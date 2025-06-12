"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is looking forward to the end of the series

Star of "Stranger Things" David Harbour confessed that he is looking forward to the end of the series that changed his career. Despite his gratitude for the role of Sheriff Hopper, the actor admits that after years of loyalty to the character, he wants to discover his new sides on the screen. UNN writes about this with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

David Harbour has been a professional actor for more than two decades - he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2005, but his real breakthrough came in the TV series "Stranger Things." Playing Sheriff Jim Hopper, he immediately won the hearts of the audience, transforming from a drunken, sad migrant into a loving father and a supernatural hero fighting creatures.

Despite this, the actor is clearly ready for the freedom that will come after the release of the last batch of episodes of the series.

In an interview for Interview Magazine with Scarlett Johansson, his co-star in "Black Widow," he sounded grateful, but tired.

When I was starting out, I really liked it. My friends, who had been filming on TV shows for many years, said: "By the third or fourth season, you'll be running around." And I replied: "Never! I love all these guys so much," he recalled. "And then there comes a certain point when you think: "How much more story?" You have to play a lot of the same rhythm, and you feel like you're thinking: "I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven't seen from me before." So yeah, after 10 years it's like: "Okay" - he explained his desire for change.

In response to Johansson's words about how she was locked in her Marvel character for months and didn't feel challenged or able to change anything about her appearance, the actor shared his experience.

There are certain seasons when you feel: "I'm going to go in a different direction." But… part of your psyche is occupied by this group of people and this story. I don't paint my nails, but I have this thought: "I can't get a haircut" or "I can't shave this damn mustache - he said.

Let's add

Since the debut of "Stranger Things" in 2016, Harbour has starred in some major roles on Netflix. Although his Hellboy was a failure, he also created a completely new Santa Claus in "Violent Night" and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe through "Black Widow" and "Thunderbolts." He also succeeded on the DC side, starring in the animated series "Creature Commandos."

One of the projects after "Stranger Things: Harbour" is the sequel to "Violent Night," which Variety reported will be released on December 4, 2026.

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on November 26 with the first four episodes of the fifth season. The rest of the season will be released on December 25 (episodes 5-7) and December 31 (episode 8) - the publication reports.

