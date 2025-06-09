$41.400.07
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2628 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 9110 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50603 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55456 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37154 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41524 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88636 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59643 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113512 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Matthew McConaughey will appear in a drama based on real events: the first teaser of the series "Lost Bus"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Apple TV+ showed a teaser of the series "Lost Bus" with McConaughey. He plays a driver who saves children during the 2018 Camp Fire in California, based on real events.

Matthew McConaughey will appear in a drama based on real events: the first teaser of the series "Lost Bus"

Apple TV+ has presented the first teaser for the series "Lost Bus", in which Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey plays a school bus driver who saves children during one of the worst fires in US history - the Camp Fire tragedy of 2018 in California. The film is based on real events and the book by journalist Lizzie Johnson, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

According to the publication, in this dramatic film, McConaughey ("The Lincoln Lawyer", "Killer Joe", "Super Mike", "Interstellar") is responsible for saving children who found themselves in a difficult situation during the Camp Fire in 2018 in Butte County, California, which killed 84 people.

Based on the book by Lizzie Johnson "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire", the film is directed and co-written by Paul Greengrass ("Captain Phillips").

America Ferrera ("Barbie") also starred in the main role.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
California
United States
Tesla
