Matthew McConaughey will appear in a drama based on real events: the first teaser of the series "Lost Bus"

Apple TV+ has presented the first teaser for the series "Lost Bus", in which Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey plays a school bus driver who saves children during one of the worst fires in US history - the Camp Fire tragedy of 2018 in California. The film is based on real events and the book by journalist Lizzie Johnson, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

According to the publication, in this dramatic film, McConaughey ("The Lincoln Lawyer", "Killer Joe", "Super Mike", "Interstellar") is responsible for saving children who found themselves in a difficult situation during the Camp Fire in 2018 in Butte County, California, which killed 84 people.

Based on the book by Lizzie Johnson "Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire", the film is directed and co-written by Paul Greengrass ("Captain Phillips").

America Ferrera ("Barbie") also starred in the main role.

