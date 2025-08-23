$41.220.16
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14530 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 15855 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 13596 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15484 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 16898 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11889 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19514 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19391 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13294 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14177 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Poltava region, 26 settlements were left without electricity due to a storm. More than 10,000 subscribers were affected, and about 100 roofs were damaged in the Pyriatyn community.

Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses

Due to the storm that swept through Poltava region the day before, an emergency power outage occurred in 26 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, as informed by UNN.

Details

According to "Poltavaoblenergo" JSC, 938 legal and 9211 household subscribers in Lokhvytsia, Pyriatyn, Lubny, Myrhorod, Poltava, Chornukhy, and Chutove communities were left without electricity.

Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply

- Kohut said.

He added that in the Pyriatyn territorial community, there was partial damage to the roofs of about 100 residential buildings and falling trees.

Recall

In July, in Kyiv, due to a storm and thunderstorm, over 30 trees were toppled. Medics hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who suffered from the bad weather.

Storms in Chernihiv region destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest: foresters calculate losses20.08.25, 17:23 • 4389 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Events
Poltava Oblast
Poltava