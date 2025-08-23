Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses

Due to the storm that swept through Poltava region the day before, an emergency power outage occurred in 26 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, as informed by UNN.

According to "Poltavaoblenergo" JSC, 938 legal and 9211 household subscribers in Lokhvytsia, Pyriatyn, Lubny, Myrhorod, Poltava, Chornukhy, and Chutove communities were left without electricity.

Emergency crews are already working to restore power supply - Kohut said.

He added that in the Pyriatyn territorial community, there was partial damage to the roofs of about 100 residential buildings and falling trees.

In July, in Kyiv, due to a storm and thunderstorm, over 30 trees were toppled. Medics hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who suffered from the bad weather.

