StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking

10:29 AM • 2906 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 4006 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
07:36 AM • 7702 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 24007 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 41743 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 35221 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35419 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32780 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20728 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 28785 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 6224 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 7960 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhoto05:46 AM • 20956 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo06:41 AM • 7658 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 25491 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 2 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 41660 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 43579 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 82330 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 90903 views
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 18607 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 18887 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 21959 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 28787 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 39234 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

StopOdrex activists, including families of deceased patients of the Odrex clinic, launched a Telegram channel for communication. This decision was made after the third blocking of the StopOdrex website.

StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking

Activists of the StopOdrex movement, including families of deceased patients of the scandalous "Odrex" clinic and people who consider themselves victims of treatment there, have launched a Telegram channel for quick and secure communication. This was announced on her Facebook page by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the StopOdrex platform, as reported by UNN.

According to the woman, whose father died after treatment at the "Odrex" clinic, the decision to create a Telegram channel was made after the third blocking of the StopOdrex website.

Due to the repeated blocking of the StopOdrex platform by the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex", we have launched a Telegram channel – as a quick and secure way of communication that is harder to destroy

- wrote Khrystyna Totkailo.

She noted that the Telegram channel performs the same functions as the currently blocked website: collecting and publishing anonymous stories of people about their treatment experience at the "Odrex" clinic, communicating and supporting each other, and informing subscribers about the progress of the "Odrex Case".

We publish all stories anonymously because we see how many people are afraid to speak openly. And that in itself is scary. It's scary that after losing a loved one, people are still afraid of the clinic

- wrote the activist.

Khrystyna Totkailo is not the only one who publicly speaks about the fear, intimidation, and pressure that people face after daring to share their experience of treatment at the "Odrex" clinic. Some victims today fear not only legal or psychological pressure but also their own safety. Svitlana Huk, the widow of a former patient of the Odrex clinic, stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Or perhaps there will be a physical elimination of those victims who lost their loved ones, who lost their health? I don't even understand what is happening today. What steps will they take next? What – remove "inconvenient" witnesses or what?

- asks Svitlana Huk.

She also noted that the repeated blocking of the StopOdrex platform is a deliberate attempt by the clinic to silence people.

In my opinion, this is an attempt, so to speak, to "shut people up" in this way – by blocking the website, so that people cannot write their stories and talk about their bitter experience in the media space. You understand, if "Odrex" truly had nothing to fear and nothing to hide, then, of course, no one would resort to such low actions as blocking the website. No one would do this if they were truly a clinic with a high level of medical services

- believes Svitlana Huk.

The position of the "Odrex" clinic regarding the blocking of the StopOdrex platform

However, despite the third blocking of the StopOdrex platform, representatives of the clinic publicly deny any involvement in it. During a press conference at the "Interfax-Ukraine" agency, the clinic's lawyers stated that they allegedly knew nothing about the StopOdrex website, where families of deceased patients and former patients published their treatment stories.

"We don't know the website," said the clinic's lawyer, Masi Nayyem.

Anna Kalinchuk, a lawyer at MILLER law firm, also noted that she knew nothing about the platform.

At the same time, as reported by StopOdrex co-founder Khrystyna Totkailo, the repeated blocking of the website occurred precisely after appeals from companies associated with the Odrex clinic.

Recall

The platform StopOdrex was created at the initiative of people who consider themselves or their relatives to be victims of treatment at the scandalous "Odrex" clinic. It is positioned as a non-commercial and non-political project, the purpose of which is to collect and publish stories, as well as to inform society about the progress of criminal proceedings regarding the activities of the Odrex clinic.

Lilia Podolyak

