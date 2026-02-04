StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking

Activists of the StopOdrex movement, including families of deceased patients of the scandalous "Odrex" clinic and people who consider themselves victims of treatment there, have launched a Telegram channel for quick and secure communication. This was announced on her Facebook page by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the StopOdrex platform, as reported by UNN.

According to the woman, whose father died after treatment at the "Odrex" clinic, the decision to create a Telegram channel was made after the third blocking of the StopOdrex website.

Due to the repeated blocking of the StopOdrex platform by the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex", we have launched a Telegram channel – as a quick and secure way of communication that is harder to destroy - wrote Khrystyna Totkailo.

She noted that the Telegram channel performs the same functions as the currently blocked website: collecting and publishing anonymous stories of people about their treatment experience at the "Odrex" clinic, communicating and supporting each other, and informing subscribers about the progress of the "Odrex Case".

We publish all stories anonymously because we see how many people are afraid to speak openly. And that in itself is scary. It's scary that after losing a loved one, people are still afraid of the clinic - wrote the activist.

Khrystyna Totkailo is not the only one who publicly speaks about the fear, intimidation, and pressure that people face after daring to share their experience of treatment at the "Odrex" clinic. Some victims today fear not only legal or psychological pressure but also their own safety. Svitlana Huk, the widow of a former patient of the Odrex clinic, stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Or perhaps there will be a physical elimination of those victims who lost their loved ones, who lost their health? I don't even understand what is happening today. What steps will they take next? What – remove "inconvenient" witnesses or what? - asks Svitlana Huk.

She also noted that the repeated blocking of the StopOdrex platform is a deliberate attempt by the clinic to silence people.

In my opinion, this is an attempt, so to speak, to "shut people up" in this way – by blocking the website, so that people cannot write their stories and talk about their bitter experience in the media space. You understand, if "Odrex" truly had nothing to fear and nothing to hide, then, of course, no one would resort to such low actions as blocking the website. No one would do this if they were truly a clinic with a high level of medical services - believes Svitlana Huk.

The position of the "Odrex" clinic regarding the blocking of the StopOdrex platform

However, despite the third blocking of the StopOdrex platform, representatives of the clinic publicly deny any involvement in it. During a press conference at the "Interfax-Ukraine" agency, the clinic's lawyers stated that they allegedly knew nothing about the StopOdrex website, where families of deceased patients and former patients published their treatment stories.

"We don't know the website," said the clinic's lawyer, Masi Nayyem.

Anna Kalinchuk, a lawyer at MILLER law firm, also noted that she knew nothing about the platform.

At the same time, as reported by StopOdrex co-founder Khrystyna Totkailo, the repeated blocking of the website occurred precisely after appeals from companies associated with the Odrex clinic.

Recall

The platform StopOdrex was created at the initiative of people who consider themselves or their relatives to be victims of treatment at the scandalous "Odrex" clinic. It is positioned as a non-commercial and non-political project, the purpose of which is to collect and publish stories, as well as to inform society about the progress of criminal proceedings regarding the activities of the Odrex clinic.