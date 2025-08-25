$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
"Stop Banderism": Polish President Nawrocki initiates changes to the criminal code

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki is initiating changes to the criminal code, equating the "Banderite symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols.

"Stop Banderism": Polish President Nawrocki initiates changes to the criminal code

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced a legislative initiative to amend the criminal code, which will equate the "Banderite symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols, according to his office's press service and Rzeczpospolita, writes UNN.

Details

"To eliminate Russian propaganda and base our relations with Ukraine on mutual respect, I believe that we should also include a clear slogan 'stop Banderism' in the law," Nawrocki said.

"In the criminal code, equate the Banderite symbol with symbols corresponding to German National Socialism, commonly known as Nazism, and Soviet communism. We must also amend the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance – Commission for the Investigation of Crimes against the Polish Nation, regarding the crimes of the OUN-UPA," said the President of Poland, as quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

He added that these decisions are in the interests of the Polish national community and good relations with Ukraine, which should be built on the principles of justice, truth, and contrary to Russian propaganda.

"My bill proposes new rules for granting citizenship, particularly for visitors from countries other than Ukraine. I believe this process should be continued. The bill will also include stricter penalties for illegal border crossing," the Polish president also noted.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
World War II
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
Poland