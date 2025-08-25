"Stop Banderism": Polish President Nawrocki initiates changes to the criminal code

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced a legislative initiative to amend the criminal code, which will equate the "Banderite symbol" with Nazi and communist symbols, according to his office's press service and Rzeczpospolita, writes UNN.

"To eliminate Russian propaganda and base our relations with Ukraine on mutual respect, I believe that we should also include a clear slogan 'stop Banderism' in the law," Nawrocki said.

"In the criminal code, equate the Banderite symbol with symbols corresponding to German National Socialism, commonly known as Nazism, and Soviet communism. We must also amend the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance – Commission for the Investigation of Crimes against the Polish Nation, regarding the crimes of the OUN-UPA," said the President of Poland, as quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

He added that these decisions are in the interests of the Polish national community and good relations with Ukraine, which should be built on the principles of justice, truth, and contrary to Russian propaganda.

"My bill proposes new rules for granting citizenship, particularly for visitors from countries other than Ukraine. I believe this process should be continued. The bill will also include stricter penalties for illegal border crossing," the Polish president also noted.

