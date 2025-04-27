Stole flowers to make peace with his girlfriend: in Rivne region, a young man desecrated the memorial to the fallen defenders of Ukraine

A resident of Rivne region stole flowers from the stele of the fallen participants of the Russian-Ukrainian war and was brought to justice. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine in Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

On April 23, at about 12:10, a 54-year-old woman contacted the police. She reported that in the village of Mizoch, Rivne district, an unknown person stole flowers from the stele in honor of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. The flowers were both artificial and real.

The police established the identity of the thief: he turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of Zdobitska community. According to the investigation, the young man had previously been brought to justice for committing administrative and criminal offenses.

This time he decided to apologize to the girl he had recently quarreled with. To do this, he stole flowers from the memorial to the fallen soldiers.

A protocol was drawn up against the young man under Part 2 of Article 51 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty theft of another's property). The sanction of the article provides for community service from 20 hours to 15 days, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. Currently, the materials have been sent to court.

