Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 17963 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 62438 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 63516 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 47942 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 107990 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 60027 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 49754 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50518 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53829 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41842 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Stole flowers to make peace with his girlfriend: in Rivne region, a young man desecrated the memorial to the fallen defenders of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In the Rivne region, a 19-year-old man stole flowers from the stele of fallen heroes to make peace with his girlfriend. He was brought to justice for petty theft.

Stole flowers to make peace with his girlfriend: in Rivne region, a young man desecrated the memorial to the fallen defenders of Ukraine

A resident of Rivne region stole flowers from the stele of the fallen participants of the Russian-Ukrainian war and was brought to justice. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine in Rivne region, reports UNN.

Details

On April 23, at about 12:10, a 54-year-old woman contacted the police. She reported that in the village of Mizoch, Rivne district, an unknown person stole flowers from the stele in honor of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. The flowers were both artificial and real.

The police established the identity of the thief: he turned out to be a 19-year-old resident of Zdobitska community. According to the investigation, the young man had previously been brought to justice for committing administrative and criminal offenses.

This time he decided to apologize to the girl he had recently quarreled with. To do this, he stole flowers from the memorial to the fallen soldiers.

A protocol was drawn up against the young man under Part 2 of Article 51 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty theft of another's property). The sanction of the article provides for community service from 20 hours to 15 days, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. Currently, the materials have been sent to court.

Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy15.04.25, 19:48 • 10993 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
