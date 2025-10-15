Stepmother beats 3-year-old boy to death: court arrests suspect

In Kharkiv, a woman has been notified of suspicion in the beating to death of a 3-year-old boy. The court took her into custody without the right to bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 40-year-old woman was notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a minor child (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. - the report says.

According to the investigation, after the death of his biological mother, the three-year-old boy lived in Kharkiv with his father, stepmother, and her minor daughter.

Due to constant employment - the man worked almost around the clock at a rehabilitation center - the suspect took care of the child. In early October 2025, a conflict arose between her and the child, during which the woman beat the boy, inflicting numerous blows with her hands and feet to his head and face. The child lost consciousness from the injuries received. - the prosecutor's office informs.

To cover up the traces of the crime, the suspect called an ambulance for him and told the medics that the boy had allegedly fallen in the bathroom. The child was hospitalized, but a few days later he died in the hospital without regaining consciousness.

On the day of the tragedy, neighbors heard screams, crying, and swearing from the apartment. Medics confirmed that the child's injuries could not have resulted from a fall in the bathroom. - the prosecutor's office states.

Addition

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a couple will stand trial for the brutal murder of their own 4-year-old son. The child died after his parents beat him with their hands, feet, and a metal pipe for several days due to disobedience and because the boy took bread and cookies without permission.