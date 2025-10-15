Stepmother beats 3-year-old boy to death: court arrests suspect

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5252 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9578 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7634 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12488 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14285 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30874 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60605 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52922 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47344 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82798 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 36565 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45123 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 33747 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 52728 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24485 views
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5240 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9558 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24703 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82796 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64787 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45295 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30806 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32707 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41206 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45208 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
The Diplomat
Instagram
YouTube

Stepmother beats 3-year-old boy to death: court arrests suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

In Kharkiv, a 40-year-old woman has been notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for her in the form of custody without the possibility of bail.

Stepmother beats 3-year-old boy to death: court arrests suspect

In Kharkiv, a woman has been notified of suspicion in the beating to death of a 3-year-old boy. The court took her into custody without the right to bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 40-year-old woman was notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of a minor child (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, after the death of his biological mother, the three-year-old boy lived in Kharkiv with his father, stepmother, and her minor daughter.

Due to constant employment - the man worked almost around the clock at a rehabilitation center - the suspect took care of the child. In early October 2025, a conflict arose between her and the child, during which the woman beat the boy, inflicting numerous blows with her hands and feet to his head and face. The child lost consciousness from the injuries received.

 - the prosecutor's office informs.

To cover up the traces of the crime, the suspect called an ambulance for him and told the medics that the boy had allegedly fallen in the bathroom. The child was hospitalized, but a few days later he died in the hospital without regaining consciousness.

On the day of the tragedy, neighbors heard screams, crying, and swearing from the apartment. Medics confirmed that the child's injuries could not have resulted from a fall in the bathroom.

- the prosecutor's office states.

Addition

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a couple will stand trial for the brutal murder of their own 4-year-old son. The child died after his parents beat him with their hands, feet, and a metal pipe for several days due to disobedience and because the boy took bread and cookies without permission.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Marriage
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv