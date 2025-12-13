Stepan Higa to be buried in Lviv: details of farewell and funeral

People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, the farewell ceremony will take place on December 14, the funeral on December 15, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Stepan Higa bequeathed to be buried in Lviv, at Lychakiv Cemetery. We are fulfilling his last will and announcing the farewell ceremony for the People's Artist of Ukraine," Sadovyi wrote.

According to him, on Sunday, December 14, in the afternoon, there will be a farewell ceremony at the Garrison Church. On Monday, December 15, in the afternoon, the funeral service will be held at the Garrison Church, followed by a city-wide farewell ceremony on Rynok Square.

"Stepan Higa will be buried in the 75th field of Lychakiv Cemetery," Sadovyi noted.

According to him, the city is organizing the farewell and funeral.

