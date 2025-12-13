$42.270.00
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 4472 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 8600 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 9150 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 10641 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 5726 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 6036 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16559 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31729 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38732 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Stepan Higa to be buried in Lviv: details of farewell and funeral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. The farewell will take place on December 14 at the Garrison Church, the funeral service on December 15.

Stepan Higa to be buried in Lviv: details of farewell and funeral

People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, the farewell ceremony will take place on December 14, the funeral on December 15, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Stepan Higa bequeathed to be buried in Lviv, at Lychakiv Cemetery. We are fulfilling his last will and announcing the farewell ceremony for the People's Artist of Ukraine," Sadovyi wrote.

According to him, on Sunday, December 14, in the afternoon, there will be a farewell ceremony at the Garrison Church. On Monday, December 15, in the afternoon, the funeral service will be held at the Garrison Church, followed by a city-wide farewell ceremony on Rynok Square.

"Stepan Higa will be buried in the 75th field of Lychakiv Cemetery," Sadovyi noted.

According to him, the city is organizing the farewell and funeral.

Stepan Higa's team confirmed the artist's death: information regarding the farewell will be released tomorrow12.12.25, 21:34 • 4196 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
Musician
Lviv