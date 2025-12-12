Stepan Higa's team confirmed the artist's death: information regarding the farewell will be released tomorrow

A message about the artist's death appeared on Stepan Higa's official page. Information about the farewell and memorial ceremonies will be released tomorrow, UNN reports.

Today, our hearts stopped along with Stepan Higa's heart. A Great Artist, a Man with an incredible soul, whose songs became part of history and memory for millions, has passed away. We express our sincere gratitude to all fans for your love, support, and kind words that you gave to Stepan Petrovych over many years. Your love was immensely important to him. - the message says.

All official information regarding the farewell and memorial ceremony is promised to be released tomorrow.

Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media

Recall

In November, Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.