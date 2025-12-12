$42.270.01
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 9416 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 14803 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 21306 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 25784 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 36431 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 28928 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23204 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23355 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24214 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 5270 views
Tu-95

Stepan Higa's team confirmed the artist's death: information regarding the farewell will be released tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

A message about Stepan Higa's death appeared on his official page. Information about the farewell and memorial ceremonies is promised to be released tomorrow.

Stepan Higa's team confirmed the artist's death: information regarding the farewell will be released tomorrow

A message about the artist's death appeared on Stepan Higa's official page. Information about the farewell and memorial ceremonies will be released tomorrow, UNN reports.

Today, our hearts stopped along with Stepan Higa's heart. A Great Artist, a Man with an incredible soul, whose songs became part of history and memory for millions, has passed away. We express our sincere gratitude to all fans for your love, support, and kind words that you gave to Stepan Petrovych over many years. Your love was immensely important to him.

- the message says.

All official information regarding the farewell and memorial ceremony is promised to be released tomorrow.

Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media12.12.25, 20:42 • 1388 views

Recall

In November, Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.

Antonina Tumanova

Culture
Musician