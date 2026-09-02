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"Stay away": In the United States, they addressed Russia and Iran's other allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7382 views

Washington plans to cut off Iran's external ties and strengthen sanctions against Tehran and its allies, including Russia. Bessent called on countries not to support the regime.

"Stay away": In the United States, they addressed Russia and Iran's other allies

The United States promises to sever all of Iran’s external ties and increase sanctions pressure both on official Tehran itself and on its allies, including moscow. This was stated on September 2 by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a comment to Fox News Channel, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the United States is combining military, economic and sanctions pressure on Iran.

We have imposed a blockade that isolates the country. And now we are imposing sanctions on a scale never seen before, and they are meant to strangle the regime. We are telling friends and adversaries: do not do business with this regime

 - the U.S. Treasury secretary said.

Bessent уточнив, що про серйозні проблеми в іранській економіці вже публічно говорять представники керівництва країни, зокрема президент, спікер парламенту та очільник центрального банку.

We are seeing three- to four-hour queues for gasoline. How is this possible in a country that has the third- or fourth-largest energy resources in the world? The currency has collapsed. Inflation exceeds 100%. They cannot pay their military personnel

 - the head of the relevant ministry said.

Commenting on Russia’s contacts with Iranian representatives and Moscow’s statements about its readiness to support Tehran, Bessent urged other states not to intervene on Iran’s side.

My message to everyone is: stay away. We all want this conflict to end. And the fastest way to end it is for no one to provide any support to this regime

- he emphasized.

The head of the relevant ministry added that Washington intends to consistently cut off the channels through which Iran receives financial or other support from abroad. As an example, he cited sanctions against the Dubai-based units of an Egyptian bank, which, he said, have provided Iran with more than $1.8 billion since 2025.

We will systematically go after every such unscrupulous actor and remove it. We have created new authorities for the Treasury Department to impose sanctions in the areas of aviation, maritime shipping and digital assets

 - Bessent said.

According to him, representatives of the Treasury Department, the State Department and other U.S. agencies are negotiating with countries and entities that may support the Iranian authorities.

Separately, Bessent acknowledged that the conflict surrounding Iran is creating additional pressure on global energy prices. According to him, they are also affected by Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy facilities.

We are currently experiencing an energy shock because of the war in Ukraine, as Ukraine has decided to strike Russian energy assets and oil-refining facilities. This is creating upward pressure on prices worldwide, just as the conflict in Iran is

 - he said.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury secretary expressed confidence that prices would decline after the conflict surrounding Iran ends.

To recap

Earlier, we reported that Washington was preparing sanctions against Iran’s banking sector and IRGC assets. The United States plans to freeze accounts and real estate linked to the regime.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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