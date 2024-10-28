State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on the area where the Kursk operation is being conducted: the situation allows us to strengthen the border line
Kyiv • UNN
On the section of the border where the Kursk operation is underway, the situation allows for the fortification of the border line itself. The SBGS continues to build up fortifications for effective defense and surveillance.
In the direction where the Defense Forces are conducting operations in the Kursk region, the situation allows them to strengthen the border line in Sumy region in terms of fortifications in order to have strong defensive positions along the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Each component of the Defense Forces that strengthens defense on the border with Russia has its own area of responsibility. Speaking about the State Border Guard Service units, we continue to build up fortifications in our area of responsibility so that our guys can take cover and conduct full combat operations if there are any actions by the enemy
Also, he said, to enable the Defense Forces to conduct full-fledged surveillance of the border line and the border.
"At the same time, this can be done at a certain distance from the border, depending on the terrain and the situation related to shelling. If we talk about the border line in the direction where the Defense Forces are conducting an operation in the Kursk region, the situation allows us to strengthen the border line in terms of fortifications in order to have strong defensive positions along the border," Demchenko said.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, Ukraine has created a buffer zone on the territory of Russia.