Starmer stated that Britain will play a "leading role" in the security of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Starmer, stated the priority of the security of Ukraine and Europe. He emphasized the importance of achieving lasting peace and Britain's readiness to play a leading role in security guarantees together with the USA.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Britain is ready to play a "leading role" in security guarantees for Ukraine, reports UNN citing the BBC.
Details
He stated that "the security and defense of our country, Europe, and Ukraine are currently absolutely at the forefront of the world."
When asked about military support for Ukraine, he pointed out that the most important thing is "a lasting peace" that will end the war and allow Ukraine to make its own decisions.
It is important for everyone to focus on this, he said, adding: "if there is an agreement... we will protect the agreement."
Starmer indicated that the British government should focus on what the potential security guarantees are, adding that "Britain will play a leading role" in this.
"This needs to be done in conjunction with the United States," he firmly stated, as they are "inextricably linked" in defense and security.
Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky may visit Trump to present a joint opinion on the peace plan - report05.03.2025, 08:52 • 26925 views
Supplement
British officials have held talks with about 20 countries, mostly European, interested in creating a so-called "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine. The initiators of the coalition are the United Kingdom and France.