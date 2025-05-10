Starmer: Russia must agree to a 30-day ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russia must agree to a complete and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Russia must agree to a complete and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - says Starmer.

According to him, "every step we take in this direction is another step towards security and prosperity in Great Britain."

Addition

Merz stated that the US and personally President Donald Trump are clearly losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and if a truce is not reached, America will increase sanctions against Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, but Russia is slow and sets conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues the "blockade" regarding a complete ceasefire, then Europeans, in close coordination with the United States, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation.