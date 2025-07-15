Starbucks unveils "secret menu" in its app

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5756 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 25011 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 20761 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 34610 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 32155 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 75935 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 66167 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 93534 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75389 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55814 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding PutinJuly 15, 03:14 AM • 12855 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 19396 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 27228 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance07:15 AM • 10193 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30657 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5708 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 24980 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 34583 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 75916 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 77868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 31116 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 62308 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 65873 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 61377 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 146808 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Starbucks unveils "secret menu" in its app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

Coffee chain Starbucks has introduced a "secret menu" in its app, featuring variations of popular drinks and customer creations. Users can access it on the "offers" tab and order directly.

Starbucks unveils "secret menu" in its app

Starbucks reveals a "secret" menu of dishes and drinks in the coffee chain's app. Reported by UNN with reference to cbsnews.

Details

Starbucks coffee chain announced a new surprise, a "secret menu" that includes variations of some fan-favorite dishes, as well as customer inventions.

The "secret menu" is not as secret as it seems. In fact, these are customized drinks that give a new kind of latte, frappuccino, iced coffee, tea, and lemonade to the company.

In addition to collecting stars, which eventually turn into free drinks, app users can access the "secret" menu on the "offers" tab and order directly from it. 

According to a spokesperson, Starbucks will regularly introduce new drink combinations.

This move is part of CEO Brian Niccol's efforts to bring back customers and revive the Starbucks brand.

The promotion came after the company simplified its menu in February in an attempt to improve customer service.

To boost interest in the "secret menu," Starbucks is also holding a contest that will run from July 14 to 20.

customers can submit their suggestions and vote for their favorite customized drinks.

Recall

KFC chain introduced an unusual drink in China - chicken latte.

Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer14.07.25, 12:36 • 3246 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starbucks
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9