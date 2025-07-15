Starbucks unveils "secret menu" in its app

Starbucks reveals a "secret" menu of dishes and drinks in the coffee chain's app. Reported by UNN with reference to cbsnews.

Starbucks coffee chain announced a new surprise, a "secret menu" that includes variations of some fan-favorite dishes, as well as customer inventions.

The "secret menu" is not as secret as it seems. In fact, these are customized drinks that give a new kind of latte, frappuccino, iced coffee, tea, and lemonade to the company.

In addition to collecting stars, which eventually turn into free drinks, app users can access the "secret" menu on the "offers" tab and order directly from it.

According to a spokesperson, Starbucks will regularly introduce new drink combinations.

This move is part of CEO Brian Niccol's efforts to bring back customers and revive the Starbucks brand.

The promotion came after the company simplified its menu in February in an attempt to improve customer service.

To boost interest in the "secret menu," Starbucks is also holding a contest that will run from July 14 to 20.

customers can submit their suggestions and vote for their favorite customized drinks.

