Starbucks must pay $50 million to a man for burns from hot coffee in Los Angeles
Kyiv • UNN
A California court has ordered Starbucks to pay Michael Garcia $50 million for burns sustained from spilled hot coffee in 2020. The company plans to appeal the verdict.
Details
A California jury ruled in favor of Michael Garcia, who suffered serious burns from a hot drink from Starbucks. The company was ordered to pay him $50 million in compensation.
The incident occurred in 2020 in Los Angeles when Garcia was picking up an order through a drive-through window. According to the victim's lawyer, one of the drinks had an improperly fastened lid, which caused the liquid to spill on the man's knees. He suffered severe burns and nerve damage, which led to long-term treatment.
The court found Starbucks liable for the incident, citing inadequate customer safety. The compensation includes coverage of medical expenses, as well as compensation for physical and moral suffering.
Starbucks said it disagrees with the court's decision and plans to appeal the verdict. The company emphasizes that it always adheres to high safety standards, especially regarding the handling of hot drinks.
This case drew parallels to the high-profile 1994 case against McDonald's, when a customer suffered severe burns from hot coffee. The court then awarded her nearly $3 million in compensation.
Recall
Earlier, Starbucks revised its annual earnings forecast downward after its first sales decline in nearly three years. The company faced a decrease in demand for its products in the US and China, two key markets, which significantly affected financial performance.
