Starbucks baristas prepare for "the biggest strike in history" – Workers United union announces escalation of protest

ukenru
08:20 PM • 1698 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 10197 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 16106 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 17239 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25506 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30670 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22174 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22322 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32518 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22783 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 18351 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41487 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34181 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12924 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11092 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25501 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30666 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34246 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41571 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 32516 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11149 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12987 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 32511 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 37206 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 50540 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Starbucks baristas prepare for "the biggest strike in history" – Workers United union announces escalation of protest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Starbucks baristas are preparing for protests and rallies on November 13, which are scheduled to take place in 25 cities as part of the traditional Red Cup Day event.

Starbucks baristas prepare for "the biggest strike in history" – Workers United union announces escalation of protest

American Starbucks baristas are preparing for a massive strike on November 13, which could paralyze hundreds of coffee shops on the traditional Red Cup Day. The Workers United union states that the company has been avoiding signing a contract with employees for years, who began organizing to protect their labor rights back in 2021. This is stated in a Bloomberg publication, writes UNN.

Details

The union, which represents staff at more than 550 Starbucks coffee shops in the US, said its members had given management permission to call a strike "at any moment" if the company did not agree to contract demands. Protests are already being prepared in 25 cities, and this could become the "largest strike in the company's history."

We are ready and willing to call the largest strike in our history. If the company wants to avoid this, it can negotiate with us today

– said Sylvia Baldwin, a barista from Philadelphia.

Starbucks, for its part, expressed disappointment with the employees' decision, urging them to return to negotiations.

Part. Rotterdam port workers suspend strike for five days for negotiations

We are disappointed that Workers United, which represents only about 4% of our partners, voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they are ready to return, we will be ready to negotiate 

– said company spokeswoman Jacy Anderson.

Starbucks insists that it already offers "the best conditions in retail," where the average barista salary exceeds $19 per hour, and with benefits – more than $30. At the same time, the union accuses the company of refusing fair negotiations, firing activists, and closing unionized coffee shops.

The US National Labor Relations Board has already filed more than 100 complaints against Starbucks for alleged violations of the law. Despite this, the company denies all accusations.

The upcoming strike could become a turning point in the four-year confrontation between the corporation and employees who demand stability, decent wages, and employment guarantees.

Part. Greece becomes the first in the EU to introduce a 13-hour workday for the private sector - Politico

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Trend
Brand
Starbucks
United States