Starbucks baristas prepare for "the biggest strike in history" – Workers United union announces escalation of protest

American Starbucks baristas are preparing for a massive strike on November 13, which could paralyze hundreds of coffee shops on the traditional Red Cup Day. The Workers United union states that the company has been avoiding signing a contract with employees for years, who began organizing to protect their labor rights back in 2021. This is stated in a Bloomberg publication, writes UNN.

Details

The union, which represents staff at more than 550 Starbucks coffee shops in the US, said its members had given management permission to call a strike "at any moment" if the company did not agree to contract demands. Protests are already being prepared in 25 cities, and this could become the "largest strike in the company's history."

We are ready and willing to call the largest strike in our history. If the company wants to avoid this, it can negotiate with us today

– said Sylvia Baldwin, a barista from Philadelphia.

Starbucks, for its part, expressed disappointment with the employees' decision, urging them to return to negotiations.

Part. Rotterdam port workers suspend strike for five days for negotiations

We are disappointed that Workers United, which represents only about 4% of our partners, voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they are ready to return, we will be ready to negotiate

– said company spokeswoman Jacy Anderson.

Starbucks insists that it already offers "the best conditions in retail," where the average barista salary exceeds $19 per hour, and with benefits – more than $30. At the same time, the union accuses the company of refusing fair negotiations, firing activists, and closing unionized coffee shops.

The US National Labor Relations Board has already filed more than 100 complaints against Starbucks for alleged violations of the law. Despite this, the company denies all accusations.

The upcoming strike could become a turning point in the four-year confrontation between the corporation and employees who demand stability, decent wages, and employment guarantees.

Part. Greece becomes the first in the EU to introduce a 13-hour workday for the private sector - Politico