St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Kyiv handed over to the Roman Catholic community
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has handed over St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Kyiv to the Roman Catholic community for use for 50 years. This decision will allow masses to be held and investments to be made in the restoration of the church.
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has transferred the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral in Kyiv for use by the Roman Catholic community. This was announced by the head of the department, Tetyana Berezhna, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to her, the period of use for which the institution was transferred is 50 years.
This means that they will be able to hold masses here without restrictions, they will be able to invest their time, effort, and funds in restoration.
In turn, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, noted that this decision is "a manifestation of justice, respect for believers, and real provision of freedom of conscience in Ukraine."
Context
In January 2025, the court granted the public union's lawsuit and obliged the Ministry of Culture to return the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv for use by the Roman Catholic Church parish.
For a long time, the Catholic community of Ukraine repeatedly appealed to state bodies with a demand to return the premises of St. Nicholas Cathedral, which was built by Catholics more than a hundred years ago.
Recall
In December 2024, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, St. Nicholas Cathedral was damaged - the towers and stained glass windows of the temple were damaged.
