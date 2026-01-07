St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Kyiv handed over to the Roman Catholic community

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has transferred the St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Cathedral in Kyiv for use by the Roman Catholic community. This was announced by the head of the department, Tetyana Berezhna, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the period of use for which the institution was transferred is 50 years.

This means that they will be able to hold masses here without restrictions, they will be able to invest their time, effort, and funds in restoration. - Berezhna said.

In turn, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, noted that this decision is "a manifestation of justice, respect for believers, and real provision of freedom of conscience in Ukraine."

Context

In January 2025, the court granted the public union's lawsuit and obliged the Ministry of Culture to return the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv for use by the Roman Catholic Church parish.

For a long time, the Catholic community of Ukraine repeatedly appealed to state bodies with a demand to return the premises of St. Nicholas Cathedral, which was built by Catholics more than a hundred years ago.

Recall

In December 2024, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, St. Nicholas Cathedral was damaged - the towers and stained glass windows of the temple were damaged.

Restoration plan for St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv includes return to authenticity